Some Nigerians Can Not Recite National Anthem – Lai Mohammed

by Temitope Alabi
Lai Mohammed
The Minister of Information and Culture,The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed

The Minister for Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has taken a jab at Nigerians saying some of them can not recite the national anthem of Nigeria.

Mohammed made this known during a presentation of the “Mindshift Advocacy for Development Initiative”.

“I think we are making progress. I won’t say all, there are few bad eggs in our society that are forming the clog in the wheel of our progress. Let’s start from basics,” he said.

“If you love your country, you must love anything that is associated with your country. You love your country and you love your countrymen, you love the paraphernalia of the state.

“The national anthem, some of us cannot read, cannot recite, cannot write. Is it the currency of the country, Naira, that we abuse? Is it the constitution that we do not obey its provisions? We have a lot to say but the future is still bright.

“In 1976, there was a desire by Prof. Felicia Adewole to come up with a contract for citizens to sign with their country, Nigeria, and she made a draft which was proved right. That is what we have today as a national pledge.

“By following that pledge, we will not have turbulence around our homes, we will not need bullet-proof vehicles, we will be our brother’s keeper.

“Now, President Muhammadu Buhari, having viewed this with concerns launched a value-reorientation campaign ‘Change begins with me’. This campaign is not a slogan and it should not be associated with party slogan as such. It is a patriotic slogan and campaign – a value-reorientation campaign.

“What it means is that the change we want should start with us instead of pointing accusing fingers.”

