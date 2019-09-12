What Type Of Weed Are You Smoking? Atiku’s Aide Asks Lai Mohammed

by Olayemi Oladotun

The Minister for Information, Lai Mohammed has been described as a weed smoker by Paul Ibe, a media aide to Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for asking Atiku to apologize to Nigerians rather than appealing.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed

Atiku Abubakar lost his case at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) where he challenged the outcome of the election that ushered in President Muhammadu Buhari into his second term.

Reacting to the decision of the PEPT, Lai Mohammed urged the PDP candidate to apologize to Nigerians and shelve reported plans to challenge the decision of the tribunal at the highest court in the land.

”It is intriguing that a party that trumpets the rule of law at every turn will present, in open court, evidence it claimed to have obtained by hacking into a supposed INEC server,” a statement from Segun Adeyemi, media aide to the minister, partly read.

“Don’t they realize this is a criminal act for which they are liable? Instead of threatening to head to the Supreme Court, driven more by ego than commonsense, they should be sorry for allowing desperation to overwhelm their sense of reasoning. Enough is enough,” Mr Adeyemi read.

Responding, Paul Ibe, media aide to Atiku said asking his principal to apologize indicated that the minister was under the influence of smoked weed.

He tweeted:

