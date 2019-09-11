Buhari Vs Atiku: Tribunal Strikes Out Atiku’s Main Witness’ Claims In Support Of His Petition

by Verity
The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal(PEPT) has struck out a witness statement written by Osita Chidoka, a former Aviation Minister, in support of the petition by Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).

Chidoka who served as the National Collation Officer of the PDP during the February 23rd presidential election was also a star witness for the petitioner during the petition proceedings.

The court in its 4th ruling on Wednesday, held that the statement was incompetent, having been filed in violation of the provision of the Electoral Act.

Some other documents and portions of some processes filed by the PDP and Atiku were also struck out.

Details shortly…

