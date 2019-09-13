Tribunal Judgement: Don’t Celebrate Yet, PDP Tells Lai Mohammed, Others

Following the judgment of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, not to celebrate yet.

The opposition party said this in a statement on Thursday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

According to the PDP, the “gloating” of those celebrating the verdict would be short-lived, while reacting to a statement by Mr Mohammed.

The Information and Culture minister had asked the PDP to tender an apology to Nigerians for distracting the Muhammadu Buhari administration with its election petition, rather than appealing the Tribunal’s judgement.

Reacting to this, the opposition party said: “The PDP notes that those celebrating this attempt to corrupt our justice system as well as the brazen approval of a clear case of perjury are directly telling Nigerians something about their conscience and character.

“Our party is not surprised that Lai Mohammed, speaking for the Buhari administration, came short of calling for the arrest and prosecution of opposition members for coming before the Appeal Court, a situation which exposed their belief that they own the court and can determine the position of the judiciary on any matter.

“Notwithstanding, the PDP holds that Nigerians have seen the ‘several errors’ in the judgment delivered by the Appeal Court and have turned the verdict to a butt of jokes in public space,” the statement read.

The party further asked Mohammed to tell Nigerians if his law degree and his call to bar was awarded to him on the basis of a sworn affidavit and pictures of his classmates.

It added also that, “In the meantime, the PDP counsels Lai Mohammed to redeem his image by offering explanations to Nigerians on his alleged role in the N2.5 billion National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) fraud before casting aspersion on others,” the statement added.