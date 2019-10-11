How To Reply Woman Who Tells You She Is Broke — Reno Omokri Tips Men

by Eyitemi
Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, a popular social media commentator has advised men on what to do when a lady who is not their wives tell them she is broke.

Speaking via his Twitter handle, he said they should either tell such lady to get a job or if they are not bold enough to say such then they should her you that they would get something for her.

Read Also: Reno Omokri Picks Holes In Buharis Independence Day Speech

He concluded by saying while the lady is waiting for the thing, just get her a ‘job advert.’

His words:

If a woman who is not your wife tells you she is BROKE, tell her to go and get a JOB. If you are not bold enough to say it to her face, tell her you will give her something, then give her a JOB ADVERT!

See his tweeted below;

