How To Reply Woman Who Tells You She Is Broke — Reno Omokri Tips Men

Reno Omokri, a popular social media commentator has advised men on what to do when a lady who is not their wives tell them she is broke.

Speaking via his Twitter handle, he said they should either tell such lady to get a job or if they are not bold enough to say such then they should her you that they would get something for her.

He concluded by saying while the lady is waiting for the thing, just get her a ‘job advert.’

His words:

If a woman who is not your wife tells you she is BROKE, tell her to go and get a JOB. If you are not bold enough to say it to her face, tell her you will give her something, then give her a JOB ADVERT!

See his tweeted below;