President Buhari Is A Shameless Liar: Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, a staunch critic of President Muhammadu Buhari, has described the president a liar over bid comment that he has successfully conquered Boko Haram.

According to Reno, the chief of army staff, Tukur Buratai, on Monday declared that the military needs spiritual intervention to conquer terrorist group, Boko Haram.

However, in Buhari’s independence day speech, Reno pointed out that the President made claims that his administration has conquered Boko Haram.

As a result of this, the staunch critic tagged the president to be a shameless liar. See his tweet below: