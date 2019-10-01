President Buhari Is A Shameless Liar: Reno Omokri

by Olayemi Oladotun

Reno Omokri, a staunch critic of President Muhammadu Buhari, has described the president a liar over bid comment that he has successfully conquered Boko Haram.

Reno Omokri, President Buhari
Reno Omokri, President Buhari

According to Reno, the chief of army staff, Tukur Buratai, on Monday declared that the military needs spiritual intervention to conquer terrorist group, Boko Haram.

Also Read: President Trump Congratulates Buhari On Independence Day Anniversary

However, in Buhari’s independence day speech, Reno pointed out that the President made claims that his administration has conquered Boko Haram.

As a result of this, the staunch critic tagged the president to be a shameless liar. See his tweet below:

Tags from the story
boko haram, Gen Tukur Buratai, Muhammadu Buhari, Reno Omokri
0

You may also like

Nasir El-Rufai arrests another journalist

Diezani-Alison-Madueke

How the Cash Diverted by Diezani Was Allegedly Shared – EFCC Makes New Revelation

Invictus obi

“Invictus Obi Is A Snitch” – Nigerians React To FBI’s Arrest Of 77 Nigerians

FG to create 3.5 million jobs in agricultural sector by 2015

Shocking !!! Man frames his own kidnap, requires N1 million as ransom

Arunmah Oteh Reinstatement: How FG Played a Fast One on House of Representatives

Tony Anenih Summoned by House Committee over N1.8 Billion Collected for Failed Road Contract in 2006

Suspected Fulani herdsmen kidnap ECWA Director, demand N100m ransom

Bus conveying mothers and children kills 23 persons in a motor accident

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *