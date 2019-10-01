We Are Still Being Kidnapped, Igbos In Benue Cry Out

by Verity

 

The gunmen
Gunmen

The Igbos resident in Benue state have cried out about still being kidnapped for ransom in the state.

Only last month, Ndigbo in the state raised the alarm that they were being targeted for kidnap, and mad to pay heavy ransom for their freedom while abductors killed some in the process.

Speaking under the aegis of Igbo Union in Benue State, they said despite security measures being put in place by the State Governor, Samuel Ortom, they still live and in danger.

According to the group, Igbo residents in Benue have lost three persons to the kidnappers and paid a total of N277 million as ransom to free 48 victims.

Speaking in Enugu on Monday through its Public Relations Officer, Mr Emmanuel Ezeadi, the Union appreciated Governor Ortom for promptly responding to the clarion call made by the union recently, in which it alerted the nation that Igbos in Benue State have become endangered.

Ezeadi also said that the kidnappers, local gangs, Fulani herdsmen, and hoodlums have devised other means of terrorizing the Igbo communities including anonymous threat calls, unsolicited nocturnal visits by hooded local gangs demanding instant payment of “protection fees” at gun points, etc.

