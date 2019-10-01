Reno Omokri Picks Holes In Buhari’s Independence Day Speech

by Eyitemi
Omokri and Buhari
Reno Omokri and President Buhari

Reno Omokri, a critic of President Muhammadu Buhari and a staunch Peoples Democratic Party(PDP). has taken to his Twitter handle to pick holes in President Muhammadu Buhari’s Independence day address as Nigeria celebrates 59.

In one of his tweets, Omokri criticized the president for saying that Naira has been stable in the last 3 years.

See what he tweeted below:

Tags from the story
President Muhammadu Buhari, Reno Omokri
0

You may also like

Buhari’s Old Age Comment: APC Should Come Clean On President’s State Of Health – LP

‘Selfish’ Okorocha Gambled With S’East’s VP Chances – Okechukwu

Buhari Has Done A Good Job, Says U.S

Buhari Takes 10 Days Off To Rest, See Ear Specialist In London

Your Priority Should Be Safety And Security Of Nigerians, Not Politics – Atiku Tells IG On Police Siege Of New PDP Secretariat

Aliyu sacks political appointees, dissolves Niger state boards

Task Of Transforming Nigeria A Mirage Without Right Attitude, Says Buhari

Corrupt politicians no longer afraid of going to jail because they know they only have to join APC – Sowore replies Buhari

Saraki appoints Director-general for his 2019 presidential election campaign

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *