Reno Omokri Picks Holes In Buhari’s Independence Day Speech

Reno Omokri, a critic of President Muhammadu Buhari and a staunch Peoples Democratic Party(PDP). has taken to his Twitter handle to pick holes in President Muhammadu Buhari’s Independence day address as Nigeria celebrates 59.

In one of his tweets, Omokri criticized the president for saying that Naira has been stable in the last 3 years.

See what he tweeted below:

7-General @MBuhari said “exchange rate in the last 3 years has remained stable” LIE: @Google it. The Naira was rated the 4th worst performing currency 3 years ago and one of the most depreciated 2 years ago #TableShaker#BuhariTormentor #BuhariIndependenceLies — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) October 1, 2019

8-General @MBuhari said we have “robust reserves of US$42.5 B” LIE: What he failed to tell you is that he has more than DOUBLED our debt. When you minus the reserves from our debt, we have NO RESERVES!!!! #TableShaker#BuhariTormentor #BuhariIndependenceLies — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) October 1, 2019