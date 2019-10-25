“I Still Use My Mom’s Toothbrush One Year After Her Death – Actor Yomi Fabiyi (Photo)

Popular Yoruba actor, Yomi Fabiyi, who is yet to get over his mother’s demise, revealed he still uses her toothbrush till date.

Fabiyi revealed the act was his own special way of “physical bonding” with his mum and “his way of worshiping her.”

The actor’s mother passed away in her sleep in 2018.

Sharing a photo of the toothbrush they both shared, the movie producer wrote:

“My LATE MUM’S TOOTH BRUSH. Practically I used this brush for another 1 year after she passed on.

When she was alive and living with me. If she misplaces her BRUSH, I simply ask her to use mine. As an adult, that was one of the things I have as evidence of physical bonding with my mother, my way of worshiping my mother. I miss my mum and it will take a lifetime to get over the pain.

I wish all good mothers live forever or a little over 80yesrs before anything death. No better investor, loyalist and backbone better than MOTHERS.

Let me use this medium to appeal to those who have their mother’s tombs in sight. Saw some tombs at thr cemetery and look like their children didn’t know it is destroyed, untidy or practically abandoned. Going there to pray and say some words once in a while especially during anniversaries can be impactful. The TOMB know the truth and stand by the truth than any other. Consult it when in tight corners, just be honest with your supplications.”

See the full post below: