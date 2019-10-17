Nigerians React To Shocking Before And After Photos of Nigerian Male Porn Star (Photo)

Nigerians were taken aback after before and photos of Popular Nigerian adult movie star, Tobiloba Isaac Jolaoso, alias Kingtblakhoc emerged on social media.

The porn star looked extremely lean in the after photos, leaving many to wonder if he had contacted a deadly disease.

Kingtblakhoc and his girlfriend, Maami Igbabo, who recently launched a solo porn career, have also called it quit.

According to reports, the adult filmmaker does not use protections like condoms when having sex with other female porn stars in his videos.

See the photo and reactions below: