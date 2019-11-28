Due To Crisis Forces, Golden State Warriors Was Buried By Dallas Mavericks

After an easy win against Memphis Grizzlies yesterday, Warriors were once again buried nearly 50 points away against the Dallas Mavericks today.

Luka Doncic is the name that made the army of coach Steve Kerr hated today. The Slovenian player gave himself 33 points in the first phase of the match, thereby burying the visitors “Golden Gate Bridge” at the home of American Airlines with the score 142 – 94 in the NBA series regular season 2019-20 awards.

Luka earned himself the earliest triple-double record in NBA history when in just 26 minutes on the pitch, he gave himself 35 points, 11 assits, and 10 rebounds. In particular, to mention 22 points, 5 assists, and 5 rebounds in the first half only.

Doncic got 33 points in just the first 2 innings

Golden State Warriors just got their victory over Memphis Grizzlies yesterday, to end their 7-game losing streak. However, everything returned to its trajectory after the team had to receive a loss with the largest gap in its history.

To explain the above results, we can look at the angle of optimism as possible to sympathize with the young players on the team from San Francisco.

1. The absence of Draymond Green

This morning, before the match began, official information from Warriors posted that their current main player, Draymond Green, was unable to play due to an injury. The absence of the number 23 player, accidentally caused the Golden State Warriors’ morale to plummet and thereby the mentality was not good on this trip.

2. Play continuously for the past 2 days

Not only that, the team must constantly move through 2 cities to confront 2 different teams. Having to exert themselves in yesterday’s victory as well as the unsecured physical strength due to moving through much-made Warriors exhausted when facing the burning Dallas Mavericks.

3. Crisis force

There are not too many options when most players are injured, Warriors are forced to use 8 players when facing the Dallas Mavericks at the moment. That means being unable to neglect using people as well as rolling around in ball dispute situations. Because if not careful, the team will face a serious shortage of manpower when the NBA season is still quite long.

In addition, the eight players on the current pitch of the Golden State Warriors are all brand new players and have no name in the lineup that once made the Warriors empire over the past five years.

Eric Paschall leads the scoring list for Warriors with 22 points. Following him was Ky Bowman with 16 points, in addition Alec Burks, Jordan Poole, Omari Spellman and Marquese Chriss all had 11 points in this match.

On the other side of the line, Luka Doncic has 35 points, followed by Tim Hardaway Jr. with 20 points and Kristaps Porzingis with 14 points and 10 rebounds.