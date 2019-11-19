No Woman Wearing Trousers Will Enter Heaven: Popular Evangelist

Popular Nigerian evangelist, Dapo Soyemi, has taken to his Facebook page to share his view about women who wear trousers.

The cleric in his comment stated that no woman wearing trousers has ever and will ever enter heaven.

Read Also: Doctor Narrates How He Died, Saw Heaven And Was Resurrected By His Dad

He further explained that this is so because no objection can change the truth of God. Do you agree with him???

What he wrote below:

“No woman wearing trousers has ever and will ever enter heaven. Your objection cannot change the truth of God.”