No Woman Wearing Trousers Will Enter Heaven: Popular Evangelist

by Valerie Oke
file photo depicting heaven
file photo depicting heaven

Popular Nigerian evangelist, Dapo Soyemi, has taken to his Facebook page to share his view about women who wear trousers.

The cleric in his comment stated that no woman wearing trousers has ever and will ever enter heaven.

Read Also: Doctor Narrates How He Died, Saw Heaven And Was Resurrected By His Dad

He further explained that this is so because no objection can change the truth of God. Do you agree with him???

What he wrote below:

“No woman wearing trousers has ever and will ever enter heaven. Your objection cannot change the truth of God.”

Tags from the story
Dapo Soyemi, Heaben, lifestyle
0

You may also like

Food: Make Sunday Lunch More Special With Seven-Spice Rice Pilaf

Head Trauma: First Aid!

#BBNaija: Former Housemate, Cee-c Flaunts Her Sexy Hips In New Picture

Must Read – Reasons Men Look At Other Women And How To Address It

Amputee Plans N100m Concert To Help The Physically Challenged

Britain’s Biggest Family “The Radfords” Welcomes 20th Baby But Says He’ll Be Their Last (Photos)

Dead Candidates Win US Elections

oloye akin alabi chris oyakhilome

I am not going to train my daughter to see marriage as the most important thing – Akin Alabi

5 Deadly Sins In Marriage

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *