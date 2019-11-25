Top Billionaires In US Are Transgenders: Bobrisky

by Valerie Oke
Bobrisky
Cross-dresser Bobrisky

Controversial male barbie, Bobrisky, real name Idris Okuneye has stated that the top billionaires in the Us are transgenders.

The controversial figure made the comment in response to Stella Dimokokorkus swipe at him.

What she posted below:

“Hey! Old local blogger !!!! Are you sure you are a blogger? All I see is a madwoman with a retire life, old prostitute. Looking for cheap money and fame around. All your mate turn bloggers at their early age but dis( ABA )old witch turn blogger at her old age. STELLA you don old for internet leave d swag for us. When you make half of our money 💰 den we can talk to you. All d men don fuck your pussy dry 😂😂😂😂. Aren’t you seeing how rough your face is 🙄. They have use your destiny madam. Pls go back to d village where you belong. Lastly, I hear you called me a transgender 😂😂😂😂😂. Google d top billionaire in USA 🇺🇸 dey are trans madam. Get a better insult den come for me. Useless woman.”

Tags from the story
Bobrisky, Stella Dimokokorkus, tonto dikeh
