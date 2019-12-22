Colonialism Was A Grave Mistake: France President, Emmanuel Macron

by Olayemi Oladotun

President of France, Emmanuel Macron has apologised to African countries colonised by France as he described colonialism as a grave mistake and a “serious fault” made by the French Republic.

Emmanuel Macron
Emmanuel Macron

The French president made this statement on Saturday during a joint press conference with the president of the Ivory Coast, Alassane Ouattara.

“Too often, France is perceived as taking a supremacy stance and to dress itself in the rags of colonialism, which has been a grave mistake, a serious fault of the Republic”, Macron said.

He added that he hoped “a new page” of the story could be written

0

