Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Uriel Oputa Becomes British Citizen (Photo)

by Amaka Odozi

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Uriel Ngozi Oputa recently announced that she was granted citizenship in the Britain on Wednesday.

While sharing the exciting news, the reality star, who was born in the United Kingdom, wrote:

“I’m officially a British Citizen 🥳 Although I was born here I was never entitled because my mother is Nigerian , one yeye law they passed bk then. Any who I finally decided to close my eyes and go through the Citizenship process it was tough oo but I sailed through the exams. Before!! Me wey get better brain. Just grateful my mum didn’t abandon us in Nigeria years bk when my Dad passed. She fought in a foreign country with Five children. Today I sang the British National Anthem. I almost swallowed my tongue 😂. Im British oooo by Law.”

