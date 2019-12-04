“I Am A Pornstar Not A Prostitute” – Nigerian Lady With Over 100 Body Counts Speaks Out (Video)

Nigerian porn star, Mareme Edet alias Uglygalz in an interview with Pulse where she spoke about how she is misconstrued by the public and tagged as a prostitute.

Edet said:

“I am a porn actress, I do adult entertainment movies or what is called porn films. I have been called a sex worker several times. People mistake me for those who have sex for money. I am an actress first and foremost and I get paid for acting aside enjoying what I do.”

Again, I have an opinion on who I choose to act with, there are protocols and several people are on the set but many people don’t see it this way, they still feel, it’s money for sex.

“Often, I get calls from unknown men demanding sex from me. I recently got a call from a man, who said he got my number from my website and wanted to have sex with me for two rounds and I got so irritated that I just ended the call and blocked the number.”

Uglygalz revealed that she has slept with over 100 men and has been confirmed as one of the verified porn actresses and producers on a popular x-rated content website.

“As of 2014, I have had sex with over 100 men. Please, let’s not talk about it (laughs) but it’s not up to 1000 but getting close to 1000.

“I remember when I was 17, I used to have this book, where I wrote down the names of people I have had sex with and the situation that led to the sex and my sister’s husband saw the book and he flogged me mercilessly,” she revealed.

The popular porn star recounted how she had sex with people in the past before she made up her mind to go into acting porn films.

“I enjoy teasing and making guys have a hardon.” she began.

“I almost got expelled from school for having sex with my principal. I was the one who actually lured him into it and later, people got to find out and I was almost expelled but in my university days, I willingly traded sex for grades especially for courses I found hard passing.”

“Funny enough my dad isn’t really a Nigerian – his mum is Ghanaian and his dad Scottish – so, I think, we don’t really think like Nigerians. They respected my decisions and understand that I am not killing or harming anyone.

“They actually found out through a relative who challenged me when he found out about my site. So, I was trying to defend myself but he said he was going to tell my parents and finally, he told my brother-in-law, who later told my sisters and then told my mum and later my dad found out. They have been supportive because they know it’s my decision,” Uglygalz explains.

The actress, who also features in regular home videos says the adult movie industry is quite lucrative and profitable.

In her words,

“Adult movie business is profitable and actors or actresses can earn between $3,000 to $10,000 for a 5 minutes long video.”

Watch the full clip below: