Oluchi Onweagba Happy As NYPD Recovers Her Car 30 Days After It Was Stolen

Supermodel Oluchi Onweagba has taken to social media to rejoice over her stolen car being recovered.
The model’s Range Rover was stolen 30 days ago and has been recovered by the NYPD.
The model took to her IG page to share her excitement writing;
I’m beaming with so much Joy. Laughing and smiling from ear to ear. Over 30 days later my stolen Range Rover has been found by @NYPD. ??????????????? Happiness wants to kill me. ? The devil and the 3 guys that stole my car must be so pained. ?? THANKYOU @nypd ?????? I’m too HAPPY. On my way to retrieve my car. ???????? .
Now I can boldly call my mother and give her correct GIST ??? Went to visit when the car was stolen I couldn’t tell her didn’t want to give her HBP.