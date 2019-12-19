Video: Don Jazzy Tries Out Naira Marley’s ‘Tesumole’ Dance Step

by Temitope Alabi
Don Jazzy
Don Jazzy’s post

Nigerian ace producer Don Jazzy has revealed he is a fan of singer Naira Marley.

The Mavin boss took to his IG page to share a video of himself doing the new dance step introduced by Nigerian rapper.

Marlians have since flooded social media with videos of themselves doing the new dance and it seems celebrities have caught the Tesumole dance fever.

Sharing the video Jazzy as he is fondly called captioned it;

Lol I’m still breathing fucking hard as I’m posting this video. Unfit Marlian 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️. #TesumoleDance cc @nairamarley @rexxiepondabeat

