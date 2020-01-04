Anthony Joshua Reveals Next Boxer He Wants To Fight In 2020

World heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua has revealed his intention to fight Oleksandr Usyk in 2020.

Usyk, who unified the entire cruiserweight division in 2019, is the WBO’s mandatory challenger to Joshua.

At the same time, Kubrat Pulev is the IBF’s mandatory challenger to Joshua’s title.

Speaking to newsmen about his desired fight;

“A very credible opponent. When I’m trying to build my record, I want opponents like Usyk to say that I’ve defeated them. He uses his feet very well, and positions his hands well. You can’t hit him because his feet move so well. If you do manage to catch him, (the punches) are brushing off the gloves,” Joshua told Sky Sports.