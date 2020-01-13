CJN Tanko Storms Out Of Court Over Rowdiness

by Verity Awala
Justice Tanko Muhammad
CJN Tanko Muhammad

Overwhelmed with crowd at the Supreme Court hall, Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad has returned to his chambers.

The CJN, who is presiding over seven outstanding governorship appeals. said the hall was too rowdy.

Read Also: Bribery Scandal: I Have Never Met Shehu Sani: CJN Tanko

The congestion was caused by supporters of the governors from Kano, Sokoto, Bauchi, Adamawa, Imo, Benue, and Plateau states, who had stormed the apex court premises since 6:00am on Monday.

This prompted the Director of Litigation of the Supreme Court, Ibrahim Gold to ask persons with no serious business in the court to leave.

Gold also directed the lead counsel and four others to be in the hall for each of the parties.

He said, “If you are not appearing as a lawyer for the appellant and respondent, please leave the hall. ”

 

Tags from the story
CJN Tanko Mohammed
0

You may also like

Doctors resign at Lautech teaching hospital

Ex- Nigerian boxer beats wife to death over Christmas food

Godwin Obaseki loses uncle who dies at 93

Federal Government set to stop ownership of gas cylinders by consumers

1.2 million Nigerians register for 2018 UTME – Registrar

Lagos LG Polls: PDP, Accord win 7 seats

FG laments increase in gay marriage

Generator fumes kills father and son in Lagos

Lagos based lawyer wants President Buhari impeached

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *