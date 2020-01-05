Oshoala’s Scores Brace To Extend Barcelona’s Lead At The Top

Nigeria international, Asisat Oshoala continued with her fine scoring form as she struck twice to see leaders Barcelona beat Athletic Club on Sunday.

The Nigeria international who entered as a Second half substitute headed home from close range to double the advantage for the visitors.

Four minutes from full time, the three-time African Women’s Player of the Year saw the ball from a goalmouth scramble fall onto her path and she fired home her second to guarantee the victory.