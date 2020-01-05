Oshoala’s Scores Brace To Extend Barcelona’s Lead At The Top

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nigeria international, Asisat Oshoala continued with her fine scoring form as she struck twice to see leaders Barcelona beat Athletic Club on Sunday.

Asisat Oshoala
Asisat Oshoala

Barcelona opened up an seven-point advantage at the top of the Spanish Primera Iberdrola as substitute Asisat Oshoala scored twice in a 3-0 victory at Athletic Club on Sunday.

Also Read: Asisat Oshoala, Chukwueze And Osimhen Make CAF Final Shortlist

The Nigeria international who entered as a Second half substitute headed home from close range to double the advantage for the visitors.

Four minutes from full time, the three-time African Women’s Player of the Year saw the ball from a goalmouth scramble fall onto her path and she fired home her second to guarantee the victory.

Tags from the story
Asisat Oshoala, barcelona
0

You may also like

Klopp Charges Liverpool To Show World Class Status

Leipzig Beat Freiberg 4-1 To Stay Top Of Bundesliga Table

Arsenal’s Szczesny Confirms He’s Joining Roma On Loan

Warner Vows To Tell It All About Corruption In Fifa

CWC 2012: Benitez On The Verge Of History As Chelsea Beat Monterrey 3-1 To Reach Finals

Peter Rufai Slumps, Hospitalized

Glo Premier League Newcomers, Gabros Appoint Bulgarian Coach

West Brom Only Wanted to Be Boss: Osaze Says He Has Never Been a Bad Boy

Coach Danjuma Recalls Ikidi, Chichi, 33 Others For Olympic Qualifier

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *