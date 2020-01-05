Wildfire Guts Akesan Market In Oyo (Video)

Tragedy struck in Oyo Town in the early hours of Sunday, January 5, 2020, as fire razed Akesan Market, the town’s main commercial centre, almost entirely.

According to reports obtained, only few shops and a filling station are not affected as of the time of filing in this report.

According to eyewitness of the fire outbreak, the Fire Service based in Oyo, just less than 20 metres to the Market could not mobilise to stop the raging fire.

The eyewitness told newsmen that the Fire service in Oyo said its equipment was not functioning, thus prompting firefighters to be mobilised from Ogbomoso Town.

Watch the video below: