Wildfire Guts Akesan Market In Oyo (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Tragedy struck in Oyo Town in the early hours of Sunday, January 5, 2020, as fire razed Akesan Market, the town’s main commercial centre, almost entirely.

Akesan market fire
Akesan Market fire

According to reports obtained, only few shops and a filling station are not affected as of the time of filing in this report.

Also Read: Ekiosa Market Fire: Looters Return Stolen Goods After Traders Invoke Ayelala

According to eyewitness of the fire outbreak,  the Fire Service based in Oyo, just less than 20 metres to the Market could not mobilise to stop the raging fire.

The eyewitness told newsmen that the Fire service in Oyo said its equipment was not functioning, thus prompting firefighters to be mobilised from Ogbomoso Town.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Akesan Market, Oyo
0

You may also like

CAN Fumes Over Killing Of Christians In North By Fanatics

“Before sex, he promised me marriage, now he longer talks about it and I’m pregnant and due in few months”

Arewa Youths Decry Calls For NNPC GMD’s Resignation

[See Photo]: Woman In Bauchi State Gives Birth To Conjoined Twins

Ooni Of Ife Alive, Preparing For Son’s Wedding – Ife Royal Traditional Council

43 women including underaged girls arrested completely nude by DSS in Calabar

Sex Worker Poops In Client’s Room For Demanding Refund Over Unsatisfactory Sex (Video)

Bauchi Records 86 Deaths, 82 Auto Crashes In 2014

Sen. Danjuma La’ah Laments Govt’s Inaction Over Security Challenges Of Southern Kaduna

Information Nigeria hits 750,000 Fans on Facebook, Becomes Fastest Growing Facebook Page In Nigeria

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *