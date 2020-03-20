BBC News Pidgin

Coronavirus: CAF postpone CHAN even as Cameroon say deh ready

By BBC News Pidgin

Must Read

EducationMichael Isaac - 0

Covenant University To Resume March 22 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Covenant University has insisted that its students resume by Sunday, 21st March despite directives from the FG to shut...
Read more
SportsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Former Arsenal Players Sacked For Refusing To Take Slashed Salaries

The Swiss football club, Sion, has reportedly sacked nine players including former Arsenal stars Alex Song and Johan Djourou...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: NYSC Suspends CDS Indefinitely

Few days after shutting down its Orientation camps nationwide over the coronavirus outbreak, the National Youth Service Corps NYSC...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

FG Places Embargo On Recruitment Into Civil Service

The minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed has announced that the president has ordered an...
Read more
PoliticsVerity Awala - 0

Coronavirus: Presidency Tackles Senate For Accusing Buhari Of ‘Complacency’

Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, has condemned the senate’s call on President Muhammadu Buhari to address Nigerians over the coronavirus...
Read more
BBC News Pidgin
CAF

Getty Images

De tori weh e di waka since yesterday don finally bi official, CHAN too go mash break for seka Coronavirus.

Confederation of African Football, CAF and local organising committee, don push African Football Champions, CHAN to forward for seka coronavirus even as Cameroon bi di flex say deh ready.

Cameroon bi suppose host CHAN from April 4-25 for four sites, Yaoundé, Douala and Limbe but for now de new date nova bi.

Before deh shift dis championship, Rwanda and Morocco bi don already withdraw.

Cameroon confirm five more cases for coronavirus but de first two pipo don well.

CAF medical committee bi kam check facilities for fight de disease for Cameroon for March 14, meet with local organising committee medical team den report for de football bodi.

Even den Cameroon bi still di flex say deh ready for organise de competition, say all tin dey in place for fight Covid-19.

But at last CAF and local organising committee gree for postpone de championship for anoda day.

From CAF medical Committee report, and discussion wit local organising committee, deh no wan take unnecessary risk as coronavirus di spread fast and WHO don even describe am as epidemic.

Dis decision for push CHAN forward kam afta Cameroon bi di try for fix all tins weh CAF ask before de competition start.

Put 20 ambulance for Douala, 12 for Limbe, paint some high standing for Yaoundé, change chairs, carpet and plenti tins.

Previous articleCoronavirus: Cameroon pipo di craiy for strong decision as goment confam five more cases of Covid-19
Next articleCoronavirus: ‘Free market dey allow make traders overprice hand sanitizers, despite over 300% increase – Consumer Protection Agency
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -