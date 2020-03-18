Coronavirus: Indian Quarantined In Lagos Tests Negative

The Lagos State Government has said the Indian national who was quarantined on Monday after developing symptoms suggestive of coronavirus, has tested negative to the deadly virus.

The Indian national was taken into isolation at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba on Monday with suspected symptoms of coronavirus.

Prof. Akin Abayomi, Lagos Commissioner for Health in a tweet on Tuesday night said “An Indian national that was admitted in our facility yesterday night with symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 has tested negative to COVID-19.