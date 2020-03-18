LifestyleHealth and Food

Coronavirus: Indian Quarantined In Lagos Tests Negative

By Olayemi Oladotun

Olayemi Oladotun
The Lagos State Government has said the Indian national who was quarantined on Monday after developing symptoms suggestive of coronavirus, has tested negative to the deadly virus.

The Indian national was taken into isolation at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba on Monday with suspected symptoms of coronavirus.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Italian Patient Still Contagious — Lagos Health Commissioner

Prof. Akin Abayomi, Lagos Commissioner for Health in a tweet on Tuesday night said “An Indian national that was admitted in our facility yesterday night with symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 has tested negative to COVID-19.

