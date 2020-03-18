General NewsWorld news

Coronavirus: Chad Shuts Airports, Borders — Despite Record Of No Cases

By Olayemi Oladotun

Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

The government of Chad has announced its decision to close its airports to all flights for two weeks over fears of Coronavirus entering into the country.

The decision was made on Monday with the north-central African country’s government disclosing in a statement that the measure will start at midnight on Thursday.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Italian Patient Still Contagious — Lagos Health Commissioner

It was also noted in the statement that the ban does not apply to planes transporting goods.

The government called on “Chadians living abroad and wanting to return to the country do so within the required timeframe”.

So far, no coronavirus case has been reported in Chad.

