Coronavirus: Chad Shuts Airports, Borders — Despite Record Of No Cases

The government of Chad has announced its decision to close its airports to all flights for two weeks over fears of Coronavirus entering into the country.

The decision was made on Monday with the north-central African country’s government disclosing in a statement that the measure will start at midnight on Thursday.

It was also noted in the statement that the ban does not apply to planes transporting goods.

The government called on “Chadians living abroad and wanting to return to the country do so within the required timeframe”.

So far, no coronavirus case has been reported in Chad.