85-Year-Old Woman Jumps To Her Death In Anambra (Graphic Photo)

An 85-year-old woman, Ilione Victoria, has died after she reportedly jumped from the balcony of a four-storey building where she stayed with her daughter at No 18 Ilodibe Street, Awada, Anambra State on Tuesday, March 17th.

A statement released by SP Haruna Mohammed, the spokesperson of the state police command, says the octogenarian was battling with mental illness and had her movement restricted.

She was at home with her caregiver, Judith Amumuche aged 32yrs at the time of the alleged incident.

READ ALSO – Father Of Six Commits Suicide After Wife Of 16 Years Cheated On Him

Mohammed said that before the arrival of the police, one Ikediaso Benedicta of 3-3 Housing Estate, Onitsha, who is said to be the victim’s daughter reportedly took the corpse away to an unknown destination but bloodstains were observed at the scene.

He added that the caregiver and other witnesses at the scene are helping police investigation to unravel the circumstances of the incident.

See Graphic Image Here: