Coronavirus: Nigeria wan ban inter-state travel

Getty Images

Di Nigerian goment go soon ban pipo to dey travel from one state to anoda except for essential service sake of coronavirus.

Na Bashir Ahmed wey be di Personal Assistant to di kontri President Muhammadu Buhari, tok dis on Thursday for Twitter. Im say di informate come from di Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed.

“Di Federal Goment don announce plans to ban inter-state travel and maybe to close down all motor parks as part of measures to curtail di spread of di coronavirus” – Information Minister, Lai Mohammed disclose di plans dis afternoon.

Di Minister of Information also add say goment go use fire fighting vehicles and odas to fumigate cities plus town for di kontri.Oga Lai say dis one dey necessary as e go epp prevent di spread of di virus to oda state wey never get am.

Coronavirus case for Nigeria don reach 51 as di Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announce five new cases today.

States for di West African kontri don also close dia borders to dey control di spread of coronavirus for di states.

Kano, Imo and Rivers States close border and Lagos don lockdown major markets except for pipo wey dey sell food and medicine.

Oda tins wey goment di minister say goment dey do to reduce di spread of di virus na:

Social distancing

Contact tracing

Testing

Isolation of suspected cases

And making sure say informate reach di grassroots

Oga Lai say goment go dey release and announce new measures from time to time wey go benefit Nigerians.

E say goment dey try to increase di number of bed space for isolation of suspects.

Di facilities wey dey ground for Abuja, di kontri capital na 40-bed DSS Hotel, 60-bed Medical Centre for Zuba and 160-bed Women Development Centre in Abuja.

E further explain say di total number of pipo wey dem dey trace now na 4,370 about 3 thousand increase from last few weeks.

Oga Lai dey beg any Nigerian wey don get contact wit any of those wey test positive to report demselves immediately as di disease don di spread nyafu-nyafu.