Coronavirus: Tokyo 2020 Olympics Postponed To 2021

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound made this announcement. He confirmed the Games, due to start on Friday, July 24, and end on Sunday, August 9 – will be held at a later date, most likely in 2021.

The details of when the Games will be held are to be worked out over the next four weeks.

READ ALSO – Coronavirus: Donald Trump Suggests Postponing Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games

Pound told USA Today: “On the basis of the information the IOC, the postponement has been decided. The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.

It will come in stages. We will postpone this and begin to deal with all the ramifications of moving this, which are immense.”