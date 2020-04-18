Akeredolu, Wife Celebrate 39th Wedding Anniversary

Rotimi Akeredolu, the Ondo state governor, and his wife, Betty, are today celebrating their 39th wedding anniversary.

The couple got married on April 18 back in 1981.

The governor took to his Twitter handle to celebrate the new milestone by sharing photos of himself and his wife.

He then penned a sweet anniversary message thanking God for the new year while also gushing over his wife.

The governor tweeted;

”39 years thus far. May God’s name be praised. Happy anniversary Darlin’ mi @Bettyaak”