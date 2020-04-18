Abba Kyari: Aisha Buhari Breaks Silence

Nigerian first lady, Aisha Buhari has finally reacted to the passing on of Abba Kyari, the former chief of staff(COS) to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking via a statement on her official Twitter handle, she asked God to forgive the deceased all his sins and shortcomings.

The duo are believed not to go along well during the lifetime of the former COS.

“I condole with Mrs. Kulu Abba Kyari and the entire family of Late Malam Abba Kyari over the death of their husband and father.

“I pray that Allah (SWT) will forgive his shortcomings, grant him Al-Jannatul Firdausi and give the family the fortitude and patience to bear the loss, Ameen.

“While wishing all those infected a speedy recovery and I pray for an end to Covid-19 Pandemic.”

