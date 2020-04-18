Abba Kyari Took Bullets For Buhari With Smiles And Silence: Shehu Sani

By
Valerie Oke
-
Shehu Sani
Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, former senator representing Kaduna central, says the late Abba Kyari, chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, “took the bullets of his master with smiles, calmness & silence.”

Kyari had died as a result of complications from COVID-19, and his death was announced by the presidency on Saturday.

Sani said Kyari the president has lost a trusted and loyal friend, and that he would be remembered as the punch bag.

“Abba Kyari; The President has lost a trusted & loyal friend. A man who took the bullets of his master with smiles, calmness & silence,” he said.

“We knew his cap & his colors but never his mind or his own side of his story. He will be missed as a Punchman or a punch.”

Bashir Ahmad, personal assistant on new media to the president, said Kyari will be buried today in Abuja, according to Islamic rites.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here