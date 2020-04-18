Abba Kyari Took Bullets For Buhari With Smiles And Silence: Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, former senator representing Kaduna central, says the late Abba Kyari, chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, “took the bullets of his master with smiles, calmness & silence.”
Kyari had died as a result of complications from COVID-19, and his death was announced by the presidency on Saturday.
Sani said Kyari the president has lost a trusted and loyal friend, and that he would be remembered as the punch bag.
“Abba Kyari; The President has lost a trusted & loyal friend. A man who took the bullets of his master with smiles, calmness & silence,” he said.
“We knew his cap & his colors but never his mind or his own side of his story. He will be missed as a Punchman or a punch.”
Bashir Ahmad, personal assistant on new media to the president, said Kyari will be buried today in Abuja, according to Islamic rites.
