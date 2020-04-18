Allow Kyari Rest In Peace, Omokri Tells Nigerians

Reno Omokri, a popular social media commentator has reacted to the demise of Abba Kyari by stating that anyone who has a friend as loyal as the deceased has been richly blessed by God.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, hr further asked Nigerians to allow the deceased rest in peace.

“Abba Kyari was not elected. He was selected by @MBuhari to serve him. He did a good job serving Buhari. Take your anger out on Buhari. He is the one you elected. Allow Kyari to RIP. If you have a friend as loyal as Abba Kyari, God has blessed you!”, Omokri tweeted.