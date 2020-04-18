Abba Kyari’s Remains Arrives Abuja For Burial

The late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, will be buried on Saturday

(today) in Abuja.

Personal Assistant on New Media to President Buhari, Basir Ahmad, made this known on his Twitter handle on Saturday morning.

He said, “Mallam Abba Kyari will be buried later today in Abuja according to Islamic rites.

Information Nigeria gathered that Muslim prayers will be held for Kyari at the Defence House and his burial will take place at Gudu Cemetery in Abuja.

Kyari died on Friday as a result of complications from Coronavirus.

It was announced on March 23 how Mr Kyari contracted the deadly virus a few weeks after he travelled on an official assignment to Germany.

He was initially receiving treatment in Abuja before he was transferred to a private hospital in Lagos.

In a March 29 statement, Mr Kyari said his health was improving and urged Nigerians to remain calm about his situation and also maintain proper hygiene.