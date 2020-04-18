All Those Who Recently Visited St. Edwards Lagos Hospital Advised To Self-Isolate

The management of St. Edwards Hospital in Ajah area of Lagos state has advised its visitors to go into self-isolation for 14 days.

This was disclosed by Metro Health, one of the state’s health maintenance organisations (HMOs), that the hospital had been unknowingly attending to a COVID-19 patient.

The hospital noted that the patient came with cardiac symptoms, and was admitted to the hospital on April 11 without providing information about previous contact with a COVID-19 case.

Speaking via a statement, the hospital said, “The Hospital received the team from NCDC, and sample was taken from the patient on that Sunday, April 12, 2020.”

“NCDC communicated the result on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, which confirmed the patient to be positive and said they were coming to evacuate the patient.

“NCDC did not come on Tuesday but eventually came on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, and evacuated the patient.

“The hospital has been cooperating with NCDC, WHO and all other health agencies that have called or visited since the incident.

“The hospital had been decontaminated on April 15 working with NCDC and following the guidelines stipulated by NCDC. Though NCDC counselled that they can start normal work after one (1) hour of decontamination, the hospital decided to remain closed and reopen for business on Friday, April 17, 2020.”

The hospital said in line with guidelines prescribed by NCDC, those who visited the facility between April 11 and April 15 should “immediately self isolate, stay at home and avoid contact with people including your family (by staying in a room) for 14 days.”

It advised such persons to avoid public places and public transportation.