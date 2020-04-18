Adamawa Quarantines Returnees From Lagos, Ogun And Other States

The Adamawa State Government on Saturday says returnees from Lagos and other states have been quarantined in Numan and Demsa local government areas of the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Bashir Ahmad, disclosed this, saying the move was in line with the directives given by the state governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, regarding the lockdown order in force in the state.

According to Ahmad, who is also the Chairman of the Adamawa State COVID-19 containment committee, he ordered the isolation of the 188 returnees to enable the government screen them for COVID-19.

He went to state his worries over the number of returnees in the state despite the travel ban put in place by many states.

He noted also that some states are not collaborating with the lockdown.

Daily Trust reports that most of the returnees are factory workers from Lagos and Ogun states, out of which 59 have been isolated in Numan Isolation Centre while 40 have been quarantined at the Kpacham isolation facility in Demsa local government area of the state.

The report stated that the police spokesperson in the state, DSP Suleiman Ngoroje, confirmed the development, saying that some of the returnees were intercepted along Gombe while others were intercepted at Numan-Gombe boundary axis.