Adamawa Govt Orders Lockdown Over Coronavirus

Adamawa state has joined the growing league of States in Nigeria going on total shut down over the coronavirus pandemic.

The state governor, Ahmadu Finitiri gave the directive on Monday via a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, in Yola.

Statement below:

“Adamawa government has imposed a lockdown throughout the state in an effort to avoid the spread of coronavirus for a period of 14 days with effect from midnight of Tuesday, March 31st, 2020.

“Interstate travel restriction is also imposed as interstate and international borders with Cameroon are to remain shut during this period.

“The ban also affects tricycle, taxis and bus operators throughout the state.”

Fintiri lamented that the directive given to workers on grade levels 01 to 14 to stay at home was not adhered to, saying that government was left with no option than to impose the lockdown in the overall interest of the people of the state.

“As COVID-19 continues to spread with 111 reported cases in Nigeria, social activities such as clubbing and joints are hereby banned.