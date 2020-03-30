Metro NewsBusiness News

Coronavirus: Akeredolu Orders Total Closure Of Markets In Ondo

By Olayemi Oladotun

Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has ordered the immediate closure of all markets across the state, including the sale of food, medicine and water.

According to the state government in a statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo, the move was part of measures to stem the spread of the COVID-19 into the state.

Also Read: COVID-19: NCDC Tracing Over 6000 People That Have Had Contact With 111 Infected Patients

Recall that the state government had earlier ordered partial closure of markets across the state with the exception of life saving items such as food, water and medicines.

However, in a new development, the Commissioner expressed that residents of the state flagrantly disobeyed this directive of the state government.

