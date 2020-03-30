COVID-19: NCDC Tracing Over 6000 People That Have Had Contact With 111 Infected Patients

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has revealed that its tracking 6,000 people who have had close contact with coronavirus cases.

Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director-General of NCDC, made this known during his appearance on Channels Television on Monday morning.

Ihekweazu said the numbers are expected to keep rising, but assured that the NCDC was on top of the situation.

Ihekweazu also revealed that over 2000 people have been tested for Coronavirus since it began operation.

He went on to lament about the way the agency has been bugged by people who don’t need the test.