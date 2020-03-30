Coronavirus: Adebutu Kesignton Donates N300M To Lagos Govt

Popular philanthropist and businessman, Sir Kesington Adebutu, has donated the sum of N300 million to the Lagos State government in the fight against coronavirus in the state, Tribune reports.

In a letter addressed to the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, dated March 30, Sir Kesington, popularly known as Baba Ijebu, described the donation as his own way of helping the state in bringing succour to those who are down with the disease.

Lagos currently has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country with 68 confirmed cases.