Ekiti Orders Immediate 50% Salary Slash For All Political Appointees

Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has directed that salaries of all political appointees in the state be slashed by 50 per cent with immediate effect.

The Commissioner for Information and Values Orientation in the state, Muyiwa Olumilua, confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday.

He explained that the pay cut would affect the governor himself, the deputy governor, the commissioners, and all political appointees down the line.

He said the development was due to the ravaging effects of the COVID-19 scourge.

Fayemi becomes the second Governor to order a 50% slash of political appointees salaries following the footsteps of Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna.