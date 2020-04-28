Governors Have Turned COVID-19 Into Fashion Parade – Mr Jollof

Comedian Mr Jollof has slammed Nigerian governors saying they have turned the coronavirus pandemic into a fashion parade with the kind of face mask they wear.

In a video shared online, the comedian stated that instead of these governors to intensify efforts in searching for a cure for the virus, they are busy displaying their fashion sense.

Read Also: Temi Otedola Reveals How She Spent Her Week In Quarantine With Mr Eazi

The comedian went on to say the governors have been carried away by the gesture of sharing palliatives.

He then mentioned Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos and Governor Ben Ayade of Cross Rivers, saying they are at the forefront of the coronavirus fashion parade.