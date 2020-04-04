Lifestyle

Funke Akindele Celebrates Husband On His 43rd Birthday (Photo)

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele is celebrating her husband JJC Skillz today as he turns 43.

The actress who is not one to express her love for her husband took to social media to pen down sweet words to him.

Funke wrote on Instagram, how she has been blessed by him and how much she loves him.

READ ALSO – Funke Akindele Gets Celebrated By Her Stepchildren On Mother’s Day (Photo)

On Instagram, she wrote in part: “Happy birthday my darling husband. The Lord will Grant you longer life and good health. Thank you for being a sweetheart! Our home will always be peaceful and the Lord will continue to bless us…”

See Her Post Here:

Funke Akindele
Funke’s Post

