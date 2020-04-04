Mimi Orjiekwe Throws 3rd Year Birthday Party For Daughter

Nollywood actress, Mimi Orjiekwe amid coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world, threw a birthday party for her daughter, Jasmine.

The single mother of one had cried out over the pandemic and it messing with her child’s birthday then shared some lovely photos from the births which took place today, April 3, on her Instagram page.

Mimi captioned the photos; “Lockdown birthday …. we are partying like that .. happy bday jazzy girl @hot_littlejasmine @keniboss @atlanticempires! tnx @Monamourconfectionery for bailing us with a beautiful cake .. outfit by @kimkidswears “

See more beautiful photos of Jasmine from her party below;