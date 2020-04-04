Lifestyle

Mimi Orjiekwe Throws 3rd Year Birthday Party For Daughter

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Nollywood actress, Mimi Orjiekwe amid coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world, threw a  birthday party for her daughter, Jasmine.

The single mother of one had cried out over the pandemic and it messing with her child’s birthday then shared some lovely photos from the births which took place today, April 3, on her Instagram page.

Read Also: Coronavirus: I Can No Longer Breathe Well – Mimi Orjiekwe

Mimi captioned the photos; “Lockdown birthday 👧…. we are partying like that .. happy bday jazzy girl @hot_littlejasmine @keniboss @atlanticempires!  tnx @Monamourconfectionery for bailing us with a beautiful cake .. outfit by @kimkidswears ❤️❤️ “

See more beautiful photos of Jasmine from her party below;

View this post on Instagram

🎂🎂🎂🎂

A post shared by Mimi Orjiekwe (@mimiorjiekweng) on

