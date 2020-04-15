LifestyleHealth and Food

No Airline Crew Was Quarantined In UNILAG: Management

By Verity Awala

Verity Awala

The management of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, has dismissed claims that the crew members of Air Peace Airlines that recently brought some Chinese doctors to the country were quarantined in one of the hostels in the institution.

A Principal Assistant Registrar, Mrs. Taiwo Oloyede, made the dismissal in a statement issued on Tuesday, saying no such thing happened in the institution.

The statement reads: “The University of Lagos, UNILAG, Management wishes to inform members of the University community and the general public that contrary to the publication entitled, “Chinese doctors’ flight: How three airline crew members ‘disappeared’ from Lagos quarantine centre” by The Punch, dated Sunday, April 12, 2020, the airline crew members that conveyed the Chinese doctors visiting the country to lend medical aid, are not being quarantined in the University of Lagos campus.

Read Also: Nigerians Reacts To Sextape Of UNILAG Students

“According to the report by The Punch: “On arriving the Scholars Lodge at the University of Lagos where the state government had prepared for the crew to be quarantine around 2 am, another debate ensued over the type of the apartment provided.” This information is false. The flight crew members were not brought to the University’s Scholars Hostel.

“In light of the above, members of the University community and the general public are enjoined to beware of fake news and keep observing precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

