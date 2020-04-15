Metro News

Women Storm Sapele Streets, Protest Lockdown Extention

By Verity Awala

Must Read

National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Lockdown: FCTA To Begin Distribution Of Palliatives

 The FCT administration says it has the capacity to distribute palliatives to vulnerable groups during the lockdown.FCT Minister of...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Lockdown: Sanwo-Olu Orders LASTMA, VIO To Release All Impounded Vehicles

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu has ordered both the Lagos State traffic management agency (LASTMA) and Vehicle Inspector Officials(VIO)...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Osun Govt. Relaxes Lockdown For Two Days

Osun state governor, Gboyega Oyetola has announced that the lockdown of the state would be relaxed for two days...
Read more
World newsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

US President Donald Trump Freezes WHO Funding

The President of the United States, Donald Trump has said he has instructed his administration to stop funding to...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Maltreatment Of Nigerians In China Has Been Resolved, Says Gbajabiamila

The speaker of the house of representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila says the issue of maltreatment of Nigerians living in China...
Read more
Verity Awala

Protesters
Protesters

Thousands of protesters stormed timber town in Sapele, Delta State, on Wednesday, demanding an end to the extension of lockdown in the state.

The governor, Ifeanyi Okowa had in a broadcast to residents of the state, Tuesday morning, announced the extension of the 14-day Lockdown which began on April 1, for another two weeks and imposing a dusk to dawn curfew.

Few hours after the broadcast, hundreds of women took to the streets of the town, as early as 7:30am demanding an end to the lockdown.

Chanting “we no go gree o, we no go gree” by some of the women, others chanted “freedom, freedom” the women in their thousands were joined by other residents of the town including artisans, tricycle motorcycle riders, and others.

Read Also: Governor Okowa Imposes Dusk To Dawn Curfew In Delta

“We prefer to come outside and die than to be locked indoor, we have stayed inside for two weeks we can’t go to the market, we can’t go anywhere, we are hungry, we will not accept this” Vanguard quoted one of the protesters, Madam Tina Akpometiro as saying.

According to the report, the Sapele local government chairman, Hon Eugene Inoaghan, tried to pacify the crowd with loads of security men but the crowd didn’t bulge.

They kept chanting “we want freedom, we want freedom” however there was pandemonium when the chairman left, with the crowd openly confronting security men with stones, an action that led to burning of tyres and wood.

Previous articlePolice Nab Female Armourer Of Kidnap Gang
Next articleNo Airline Crew Was Quarantined In UNILAG: Management
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Kwara Govt Dismisses Fake Claims On Amala

Metro News Verity Awala - 0
The Kwara State Government has debunked claims that a local meal made of yam flour, referred to as ‘Amala’, can cure the COVID-19 infection.The...
Read more

Police Nab Female Armourer Of Kidnap Gang

Metro News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The Nigerian police has confirmed the arrest of Fatima Garba, a 28-year-old female armourer of a dreaded kidnap and armed robbery gang terrorising Sokoto,...
Read more

4 Small Investments That Can Help You Make Money On the Side

Metro News Victor - 0
Most people can use a little extra money on the side — but this is especially true for women. That's because women tend to...
Read more

4 Family Members Die In Their Sleep After Building Collapse In Kano

Metro News Verity Awala - 0
A building collapse on Monday night has led to the death of four family members while they were asleep at Saberi area in Gwale...
Read more
- Advertisement -