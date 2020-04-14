Local NewsNational News

Governor Okowa Imposes Dusk To Dawn Curfew In Delta

By Olayemi Oladotun

Olayemi Oladotun
Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa has announced a dusk to dawn curfew in the State as efforts of the State Government to curb the spread of Coronavirus intensifies.

Recall that earlier in the day, Governor Okowa extended the stay at home order in the State by two weeks.

Unveiling the new directive, Okowa revealed that the order will also be enforced by security agencies in the state.

He advised residents of the State to adhere strictly to the guidelines and directives given by government and health authorities which is geared towards containing the spread of this deadly virus.

