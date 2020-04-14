El-Rufai Releases Of 72 Convicts In Kaduna

The Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-rufai has approved the release of 72 convicts from the Kaduna and Kafanchan Correctional Centres.

This according to the State Government was done as part of government’s efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This was made known by the Commissioner of Justice cum Attorney General in the State, Aisha Dikko, on Tuesday.

She revealed that 69 of the convicts were released in Kaduna while three were freed in Kafanchan. She also revealed that 42 inmates who were freed from the Kaduna Correctional Centre were convicts who were given an option of fine not exceeding N50,000.

The Attorney General further said that four inmates were serving three years and above, with less than six months of their sentence to serve.