Governor Fayemi Extends Lockdown By Two Weeks In Ekiti

By Olayemi Oladotun

The Ekiti State Government has extended the COVID-19 lockdown and a curfew placed on movement in the state by...
FG Terminates Cash Transfer Contracts In Four States

The minister for humanitarian affair, disaster management, and social development, Hajia Sadiya Farouq has announced the termination of contracts...
Okowa Extends Stay-At-Home Order By Two Weeks

Delta state government has announced the extension of the stay at home order imposed on the state for a...
I Will Remain In North East Until Boko Haram Is Defeated – Buratai

The chief of army staff, Lt Gen Buratai Tukur has vowed not to leave the forefront of battle against...
European Union Gives Nigeria €50m

The European Union has made a whopping donation of €50 million, which equates to 21 billion Naira in local...
The Ekiti State Government has extended the COVID-19 lockdown and a curfew placed on movement in the state by two weeks.

Governor Kayode Fayemi gave the order according to a statement issued on Monday by the Secretary to the State Government, Biodun Oyebanji.

Also Read: Ekiti Discharges Second Coronavirus Patient

The governor, however, noted that the renewed lockdown will only be relaxed on Thursdays to enable people restock their houses between the hours of six in the morning and two in the afternoon.

He also announced the compulsory wearing of facemasks in public places, promising to make the masks available for those on essential duties while improving on the current palliative efforts.

