Governor Fayemi Extends Lockdown By Two Weeks In Ekiti

The Ekiti State Government has extended the COVID-19 lockdown and a curfew placed on movement in the state by two weeks.

Governor Kayode Fayemi gave the order according to a statement issued on Monday by the Secretary to the State Government, Biodun Oyebanji.

The governor, however, noted that the renewed lockdown will only be relaxed on Thursdays to enable people restock their houses between the hours of six in the morning and two in the afternoon.

He also announced the compulsory wearing of facemasks in public places, promising to make the masks available for those on essential duties while improving on the current palliative efforts.