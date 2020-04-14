Metro News

Benue State COVID-19 Index Case Calls Out FG Over ‘Incarceration’

By Verity Awala

Must Read

National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Governor Fayemi Extends Lockdown By Two Weeks In Ekiti

The Ekiti State Government has extended the COVID-19 lockdown and a curfew placed on movement in the state by...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

FG Terminates Cash Transfer Contracts In Four States

The minister for humanitarian affair, disaster management, and social development, Hajia Sadiya Farouq has announced the termination of contracts...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Okowa Extends Stay-At-Home Order By Two Weeks

Delta state government has announced the extension of the stay at home order imposed on the state for a...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

I Will Remain In North East Until Boko Haram Is Defeated – Buratai

The chief of army staff, Lt Gen Buratai Tukur has vowed not to leave the forefront of battle against...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

European Union Gives Nigeria €50m

The European Union has made a whopping donation of €50 million, which equates to 21 billion Naira in local...
Read more
Verity Awala

The Coronavirus(COVID-19) index case in Benue State, Mrs. Susan Okpe, says she been held against her wish by the federal government, Vanguard reports.

The London-based woman, two days ago, took to her social media page calling out the Federal Government in a two and half minutes video recording, asking to be release her from “incarceration.”

Recall that on March 28, Governor Samuel Ortom in line with the advice of members of the Benue Action Committee on COVID-19 made public the name and test result of the index case.

According to report, the woman arrived the state from London for a burial ceremony and had sought medical attention at a private hospital in Makurdi, after falling ill.

Read Also: COVID-19: Niger Traces, Quarantines 53 Contacts Of Confirmed Cases

It was said that her health condition was said to have attracted the attention of the Benue COVID-19 committee, which subjected her to test by National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, that allegedly confirmed she was COVID-19 positive.

However, the woman stressed that she was sick but was moved to the isolation and treatment centre at Benue State University Teaching Hospital, BSUTH, after much persuasion by the chairman of the committee and Benue State Deputy Governor, Mr. Benson Abounu.

However on the April 4, the Benue state Commissioner of Health, Dr. Sunday Ongbabo told newsmen that “the Federal Ministry of Health wrote to the Committee requesting that the patient be transferred to Abuja, and the Committee obliged. So she has been moved to Abuja.”

It was gathered that the request to move the patient to Abuja was prompted by her insistence that she was not sick and alleged refusal to cooperate with the medical team at the BSUTH treatment centre.

The woman was heard saying in the video: “Hi, everybody, this is Susan Idoko Okpe, née Lawani. I am pleading with everybody to please tell Nigerian government to let me go. This is my 16th day of incarceration. What have I done, what have I done? Benue state lied on me that I have COVID-19. I just got the result yesterday after 15 days and the result is a stage play with different date birthdays, different recordings which they themselves know and trying to put right.”

Previous articleKatsina Govt Orders Civil Servants To Resume Work
Next articleLockdown: No Hungry Nigerian Will Practice Personal Hygiene, Says Tacha
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

6 Types Of Poker Players And How To Win Against Them

Metro News Victor - 0
When you’re playing poker for fun on a poker site, you might not need to pay too much attention to the type of opponents...
Read more

Lockdown: Man Collapses Due To Hunger; Wakes Up Strong After Being Fed (Video)

Metro News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
A new video is currently circulating on social media capturing the moment an unidentified man slumped and refused to wake up until he was...
Read more

Victor Ikwuemesi, Chairman Of Defunct Sosoliso Airline Dies In London

Metro News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The chairman of the defunct Sosoliso airline, Victor Ikwuemesi, has passed on after contracting coronavirus.The news of his demise was made public by Lauretta...
Read more

56-Year-Old US Returnee Dies In Lagos

Metro News Valerie Oke - 0
Lagos state commissioner for health, professor Akin Abayomi has announced the death of a 56-year-old Nigerian who tested positive for coronavirus.According to the statement...
Read more
- Advertisement -