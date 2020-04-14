Lockdown: No Hungry Nigerian Will Practice Personal Hygiene, Says Tacha

Controversial ex-Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tacha says no hungry person will practice personal hygiene.

Speaking in the wake of the extension of the lockdown imposed on some states in the nation over the scare of the novel coronavirus, she further added that BVN can be used to share money to the masses.

She made this known via a post on her official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

She wrote:

Use our BVN not our PHONE NUMBERs, no hungry person will practice personal hygiene!!

-CREDIT NIGERIANS (BVN)

-FOOD BANK

-ELECTRICITY

-SECURITY

-WATER

#LagosUnrest